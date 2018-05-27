Register
16:17 GMT +327 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    EU Official Calls on UK to 'Face Reality' Amid Brexit

    CC BY 2.0 / Airpix / Brexit
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The United Kingdom must take responsibility for its policies and refrain from shifting the blame onto the EU.

    The EU's chief negotiator in Brexit talks, Michel Barnier, has called on the UK to "face the reality" of its withdrawal from the European Union and not to put blame for its "negative consequences" on Brussels.

    He also warned that the Brexit deal won't be possible until she makes a decision on the future role of European courts in the UK and called on her to work on "more realistic proposals."

    EU officials expect May to give the European Court of Justice a role in her country once it has withdrawn from the EU.

    READ MORE: Risk of 'No Deal' Looms if No Progress on Brexit Talks Made in June — Reports

    The creation of a referral system to the ECJ for European citizens who remain in the UK has been repeatedly discussed with London, but May has repeatedly ruled such an idea out.

    The UK's transition period with the EU — which aims to allow businesses to get acclimated to the changes in trading conditions — will expire at the end of 2020.

    If the British government is unable to negotiate the terms of its withdrawal from the bloc by then, the UK could end up leaving the union without any trade deal in place with the EU, in what has become known as a "hard Brexit " scenario.

    Criticism of London has increased amid the UK's claims that its military and government should retain access to the Galileo satellite system. Although Brussels isn't excluding the possibility that London could use the system, the union is against giving British defense companies, despite their earlier contribution to building the system, such access in the future. According to their position, the UK is going to become a non-bloc nation, so such a right would be deemed as breaking EU security regulations.

    Recently, Eurotunnel, a public company that operates the Channel Tunnel between England and France, has warned that UK enterprises will have to bear major economic costs if the post-Brexit customs models mulled by Theresa May's government are adopted.

    Related:

    May Calls Out Minister, Saying UK to Pay £39Bln Brexit Bill Without Trade Deal
    Theresa May Seeks Extension of Second Brexit Transition Period – Reports
    Conservative MP Calls for Mogg to Replace Theresa May as UK PM After Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit, Theresa May, United Kingdom, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    School’s Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    School's Out for Summer: Russian Schoolers Celebrate Last Bell
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse