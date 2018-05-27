Four People Injured in Fire at Europa-Park in Rust, Germany (PHOTO, VIDEO)

About 500 firefighters and police, as well as ambulances have been working on Saturday at the site of a fire in the Europa-Park at Rust, a town on the Rhine River located approximately halfway between Freiburg and neighboring France's Strasbourg, according to the SWR broadcasting agency.

At about 6.30 pm on Saturday, a blaze broke out in a warehouse at the Europa-Park Rust, which grew into a major fire. It took almost two and a half hours for the fire to be brought under control.

Park management and police had initially said that no one had been seriously hurt but later it was confirmed that two employees and two firefighters have been injured in the blaze.

According to park Director Michael Mack, the attraction "Pirates in Batavia" and part of the Scandinavian theme area were destroyed.

A sad day for #europapark thanks to all who help us to save our life's work! Can't express my feelings.Lost Batavia and Norway completely-but so far no person beeing hurt — Michael Mack (@MichaelMack) 26 мая 2018 г.

​

Within 24 hours of the blaze the Europa-Park Rust had re-opened for visitors. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

"The Park has been started operating as planned. Currently, the Panorama Railway, Monorail, Pirates in Batavia, Fjord Rafting, Jungle Rafting and Koffiekopjes are not working. The Windjammer is running," the park representative tweeted.

Update:

Der Parkbetrieb ist wie geplant aufgenommen worden. Aktuell sind die Panorama Bahn, Monorail, Piraten in Batavia, Fjord Rafting, Dschungel-Floßfahrt und Koffiekopjes nicht in Betrieb. Die Vindjammer läuft. Weitere Updates hier: https://t.co/grFOP0rZ06 — Europa-Park Sprecher (@ep_sprecher) 27 мая 2018 г.

— Michael Mack (@MichaelMack) 26 мая 2018 г.

The Europa-Park Rust has about 100 attractions and several hotels and draws some 5.5 million visitors each year. It ranks as Europe's second most-visited entertainment complex, after Disneyland Paris. It is Germany's largest theme park.