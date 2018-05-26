Albanian Opposition Rally in Tirana Demands Resignation of Government - Reports

According to the local media, thousands of people from different Albanian regions gathered in the central part of the capital accusing Edi Rama, the prime minister of Albania, and other ministers of corruption, involvement in organized crime activities and of pauperization of the Albanians.
ALBANIA 🇦🇱 |— Vocal Europe (@thevocaleurope) 26 мая 2018 г.
Thousands with 🇪🇺 flags protest in #Tirana protest and demand the resignation of the interior minister whose brother is suspected of drug smuggling pic.twitter.com/ZG84ZPx2A4
The media outlet reported that protesters had tried to break through police cordons and to come to the government building, however, law enforcement officers had thwarted their attempt.
Foto/Protesta e opozitës ‘pushton’ mediat e huaja — https://t.co/cdffc8IT7V pic.twitter.com/NCw9R5jxGV— Tirana Today (@tiranatodaynews) 26 мая 2018 г.
READ MORE: Bulgarian MoD Calls on EU to Prevent 'Russian, Turkish Influence' in Balkans
The Albanian opposition has criticized Fatmir Xhafaj, the Albanian interior minister, for the fact that Tirana has not extradited his brother to Italy, where a court has ruled to arrest him over the drug trade. Albanian prosecutors also suspect former Interior Minister Saimir Tahiri of participation in drug trade during his tenure that ended in 2017.
All comments
Show new comments (0)