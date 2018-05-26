Albanian Opposition Rally in Tirana Demands Resignation of Government - Reports

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The opposition Democratic Party of Albania together with several other parties are holding a mass rally in Tirana on Saturday demanding the resignation of the incumbent cabinet over corruption and organized crime charges, the Top Channel broadcaster reported.

According to the local media, thousands of people from different Albanian regions gathered in the central part of the capital accusing Edi Rama, the prime minister of Albania, and other ministers of corruption, involvement in organized crime activities and of pauperization of the Albanians.

ALBANIA 🇦🇱 |



Thousands with 🇪🇺 flags protest in #Tirana protest and demand the resignation of the interior minister whose brother is suspected of drug smuggling pic.twitter.com/ZG84ZPx2A4 — Vocal Europe (@thevocaleurope) 26 мая 2018 г.

​The media outlet reported that protesters had tried to break through police cordons and to come to the government building, however, law enforcement officers had thwarted their attempt.

​READ MORE: Bulgarian MoD Calls on EU to Prevent 'Russian, Turkish Influence' in Balkans

The Albanian opposition has criticized Fatmir Xhafaj, the Albanian interior minister, for the fact that Tirana has not extradited his brother to Italy, where a court has ruled to arrest him over the drug trade. Albanian prosecutors also suspect former Interior Minister Saimir Tahiri of participation in drug trade during his tenure that ended in 2017.