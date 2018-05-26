Five Metro Stations Closed in Ukraine's Capital Kiev Following Bomb Warning

At the moment official Facebook account of the Kiev Metro announced 5 stations are closed for the passengers.

According to the Kiev Police, a man phoned at 13:20 on Saturday, warning that 5 stations would be destroyed by explosions. The warning wasn't confirmed, but the passengers were immediately evacuated, while the security forces were checking the stations.

The security issue is particularly important because Kiev is hosting the UEFA Champions League final match on Saturday evening, in which Liverpool will play with Real Madrid. Just a day before a gang of masked men staged a violent attack against British football fans just in the center of the city.