21:08 GMT +325 May 2018
    Soccer Football - Champions League - Fans In Kiev Ahead Of The Champions League Final - Kiev, Ukraine - May 25, 2018 Liverpool fan poses with a scarf in front of the team bus

    'Like a Pack of Dogs': Masked Hooligans Pummel UK Football Fans in Kiev (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko
    211

    A gang of masked men staged a violent attack against a group of British football fans in the heart of the Ukrainian capital, not far from the Olympic stadium where the finals of the 2018 UEFA Champions League will take place.

    Several British football fans enjoying a meal at the Rooster restaurant in Kiev on Thursday evening were suddenly attacked by a group of some 20 masked hooligans.

    One of the Britons, a 50-year-old Liverpool fan named Jason Frost, said they were minding their own business and having dinner when the attackers came at them "like a pack of dogs."

    For some unclear reasons the police officers who arrived at the scene detained only three people, including one of the Britons, while the rest of the attackers managed to escape.

    Zoryan Shkiryak, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, claimed that there was nothing “ultraordinary” about this altercation, describing the attackers as “idiots” who can only express themselves by doing “such shameful deeds.”

    "This is a standard situation which from time to time happens everywhere,” the 112 Ukraine TV channel quoted Shkiryak as saying.

    READ MORE: British Hooligans Promise 'World War Three' at FIFA World Cup in Russia

    Interestingly, the Spanish newspaper Marca titled an article about this incident: "A group of Russian ultras attack Liverpool supporters in Kiev," claiming that that the attackers were allegedly "of Russian origin."

    A group of Russian ultras attack Liverpool supporters in Kiev

    Screenshot
    © Photo: marca.com /screenshot
    Screenshot

    The newspaper, however, didn’t explain exactly how the ethnicity of the attackers was determined and what a group of nearly two score Russians might be doing in the middle of the Ukrainian capital.

    At the same time, a Ukrainian football fan collective called Trouble Company, which supports FC CSKA Kyiv, claimed responsibility for the attack via a post on its Instagram page.

