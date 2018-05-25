Register
13:28 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Danish police guards a train with migrants, mainly from Syria and Iraq, at Rodby railway station, southern Denmark

    Non-Whites Targeted by Danish Police More Often - Report

    © AFP 2018 / JENS NOERGAARD LARSEN / SCANPIX DENMARK
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    When confronted with statistics that say non-white immigrants are disproportionally targeted by the Danish police, the authorities have stressed that this overrepresentation was not intentional and that the police don't even keep track of ethnicity.

    Immigrants and non-whites are more likely to be stopped and searched by police without just cause than ethnic Danes and those from a Western background, a new Danish Radio documentary called "In the grip of the police: Dark-skinned and suspicious" claimed.

    According to Statistics Denmark, non-Western immigrants and their descendants had an 86 to 88 percent higher risk of being apprehended without subsequent conviction, compared to ethnic Danes.

    "The figures show that something is wrong somewhere in the system," Morten Kjærum, the director of the International Human Rights Organization Raoul Wallenberg Institute and former director of the Institute for Human Rights, told Danish Radio.

    According to Lars Holmberg, a law researcher at the University of Copenhagen, these numbers are indicative of discrimination that called for extra investigation.

    Engineering student Hedayat Alefi, 24, told Danish Radio he has experienced unfounded detention time and again.

    "Their attitude is treating you like a criminal. It's like you've just robbed Missis Hansen or something," Alefi said.

    Consultant James Thomsen, 39, who was adopted, is therefore seen as an ethnic Dane in the statistics. Nevertheless, he claimed being stopped by the police for no reason, even while driving his Porsche from his home in Sweden to Denmark. By his own admission, he has to add a quarter of an hour to be on the safe side. By contrast, he claims not to have experienced anything like this in Sweden, whose police he called "color blind."

    READ MORE: Let My Ghettos Go: Denmark Plans to Get Rid of Parallel Societies

    The Danish police have rejected the idea of discriminating against people based on skin color or ethnic background. Police chief Svend Larsen stressed the fact that very few complaints are actually lodged in this matter. Larsen also emphasized that Danish police don't register people's ethnicity as irrelevant to the police.

    However, Denmark's national police commissioner Jens Henrik Højbjerg promised to open an investigation to find out whether this is a mere coincidence or something that marks a pattern. At the same time, he assured that such a representation in the way in which searches are conducted clearly was not intentional, Danish Radio reported.

    Højbjerg has suggested that the skewed statistics may actually be a result of strategies being employed by the police. The bulk of the police resources to uphold law and order are concentrated on residential areas with a high percentage of non-Danish populations, hence the overrepresentation.

    Højbjerg's claims have been supported by Preben Bang Henriksen, the spokesman of the ruling Liberal Party.

    "As we are not receiving compensation claims or registering that many complaints, it does not ring any alarm bells for me," Bang Henriksen said. At the same time he stressed that the police should act on reasonable criteria. Otherwise its routines need fine-tuning, he added.

    Related:

    Let My Ghettos Go: Denmark Plans to Get Rid of Parallel Societies
    Tags:
    police, migrants, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    XOXO, The Don
    XOXO, The Don
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse