Register
05:47 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gazprom's central office in Moscow

    EU Commission Ends Antitrust Probe Into Russia's Gazprom

    © RIA Novosti . Mikhail Fomichev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission on Thursday wrapped up a years-long antitrust probe into Russia’s Gazprom, imposing binding obligations on the gas giant but letting it off without fines.

    The EU’s anti-monopoly regulator in 2012 opened a case into the firm’s dealings in Central and Eastern Europe and brought charges against it in 2015 for breaching rules in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Slovakia.

    The company submitted proposals in late 2016 on how to end the gas transport and pricing dispute, which were accepted by the EU body last year, although the local market responded with criticism. The parties had been in dialogue ever since.

    EU Demands

    Gazprom has been told to scrap barriers it had in place for reselling gas cross-border in eight EU countries and other measures that the Commission believes restricted the free flow of gas in Europe.

    Pipes for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Nord Stream 2: Why Poland's Plan to Gouge Money Out of Gazprom, EU Firms Doomed
    The company will have to allow for gas flows to and from parts of Central and Eastern Europe that are isolated from the rest of EU nations due to the lack of interconnectors, namely the three Baltic nations and Bulgaria.

    These interconnectors will be substituted for by so-called swap deals, which will be offered to a wide range of Gazprom’s customers. Following the market test, this will apply to contracts with a duration of at least 18 months.

    In particular, clients that have bought gas originally for delivery to Hungary, Poland or Slovakia will be able to choose to have the company deliver all or part of it to Bulgaria or the Baltic states instead.

    The stand with the Gazprom company's logo at the Sochi International Investment Forum 2016
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Russian Energy Giant Gazprom to Issue 8-Year Eurobonds in Euro - Source
    In terms of pricing, Gazprom will be committed to ensuring competitive gas prices in Central and Eastern Europe in the future.

    Its customers will be able to demand a lower price when it diverges from Western European benchmarks. If no agreement is reached within 120 days, the dispute can be referred to an arbitrator.

    Gazprom has also agreed not to seek any damages from Bulgaria following the termination of its South Stream project within the next 15 years.

    Implementation & Reaction

    Gazprom said it was satisfied with the EU’s decision to end the investigation and called the result of the six-year review "the most acceptable outcome for the functioning of the European gas market as a whole."

    "Gazprom has always adhered to the demands of provisions of the EU competition law and confirms its commitment to adhering to them in the future," its deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said at an economic forum in St. Petersburg.

    Offshore gas production
    CC0
    Russia's Gazprom Oil Giant Hints at Coming Gas Shortage in Europe
    A source familiar with the issue told Sputnik that the Russian company will have weeks to propose contractual changes to its customers in Central and Eastern Europe. An independent trustee will be set up to monitor Gazprom’s compliance.

    The EU obligations for Gazprom will be in place for eight years. If the company fails to comply the European Union will have the option to impose a fine of up to 10 percent of the firm's worldwide turnover, Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in Brussels.

    The Commission’s decision to close the case was met with criticism in some Eastern European countries. In particular, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Konrad Szymanski said he was disappointed with this outcome and called for the company to be fined.

    Related:

    Nord Stream 2: Why Poland's Plan to Gouge Money Out of Gazprom, EU Firms Doomed
    Nord Stream 3? Economic Analyst Explains Why Gazprom's Proposal is No Bluff
    NATO Equals Chemical Weapon and Gazprom, Prepping Ukraine for Hybrid Warfare
    First Leg of Turkish Stream Gas Pipeline to Be Completed in Early May - Gazprom
    Russian Energy Giant Gazprom to Issue 8-Year Eurobonds in Euro - Source
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    XOXO, The Don
    XOXO, The Don
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok