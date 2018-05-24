Many Problems in E. Europe Caused by NATO Enlargement - Belarusian President

"NATO should assume a more responsible position. A lot of problems we have faced, have been caused by NATO's eastern enlargement. I have the right to stress it, because I have seen these developments with my own eyes," Lukashenko said delivering a speech at the "Eastern Europe: In Search of Security for All" forum.
According to the president, the influence of non-European regions and countries, such as China, India and Japan is getting stronger, creating a need to engage them in a dialogue with regional actors in Europe.
READ MORE: NATO Weapons Found in Syria Suggest Preparation for Chemical Attack — Ex-General
NATO has been significantly increasing its presence in Eastern Europe since the start of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014, using Russia's alleged interference in Ukrainian internal affairs as a pretext. Moscow has denied all accusations.
Moscow has repeatedly voiced its protest over the NATO military buildup, saying that it will only undermine regional stability and result in a new arms race.
All comments
Show new comments (0)