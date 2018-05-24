Register
24 May 2018
    Data security

    Not Another GDPR Email! Social Media Meltdown as UK Awaits Data Protection Law

    Europe
    Friday, May 25, sees the introduction of new General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) in Britain. In recent weeks people have been inundated with emails asking them if they want to remain on the mailing lists of companies, charities and other organizations, leading to some hilarious social media reaction.

    GDPR will replace the 1998 Data Protection Act and numerous firms, schools, universities and other bodies have been thrown into a panic over the switchover.

    The Information Commissioner's Office has a document on its website which explains the provisions of the GDPR and describes 12 steps companies and bodies need to take.

    "You should review your current privacy notices and put a plan in place for making any necessary changes in time for GDPR implementation," it says.

    "You should review how you seek, record and manage consent and whether you need to make any changes. Refresh existing consents now if they don't meet the GDPR standard," the document adds.

    But many companies and public bodies have responded by spamming all those who they have ever had any dealings with, asking them if they still want to remain in touch.

    Cringeworthy GDPR Subject Lines

    "Today's GDPR subject lines include 'Do you really want to leave?', 'Is this goodbye?' and 'Are we breaking up?' Have some f***ing dignity out there, guys," tweeted award-winning journalist Hugo Rifkind.

    Chris Peters, from emailblaster, posted a tutorial on Twitter on May 14 in which he pointed out that the Deputy Information Commissioner recently did a radio interview in which he was asked if companies really had to send out these emails to their customers.

    ​"The answer he gave is that you do not need to get all your customers to re-opt in again. You are perfectly fine continuing to email your current customers," said Mr. Peters.

    So it turns out that all those GDPR emails clogging up the UK's inboxes might have been a complete waste of time after all.

    Yay for data protection!

