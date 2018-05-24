Dutch PM Rutte Cuts Short India Trip For Cabinet Meeting on Downed MH17

Dutch investigators claimed earlier on Thursday, they uncovered evidence that the missile system that had shot down MH17 over East Ukraine in 2014 was part of the Russian military. The investigators, however, refused to disclose the alleged evidence.

Following the announcement made by the investigation team, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte decided to cut short his trip to India to join the cabinet for talks over the new findings, Dutch news agency ANP said Thursday.

Commenting on the newly-released data, the European Commission said that it supported the international probe into the MH17 crash and called on Russia to cooperate with the investigators.

Earlier in the day, head of the Dutch National Police's Central Crime Investigation department Wilbert Paulissen said that the missile, which downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014, was launched by the Buk TELAR belonging to the Russian Armed Forces.

At the same time, Dutch Chief Prosecutor Fred Westerbeke stated that the investigation team would not disclose the evidence allegedly uncovered.

Back in 2016, the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team already presented the initial results of the criminal investigation into the crash, claiming that the airliner was downed by a Buk surface-to-air missile launcher which was delivered from the "territory of the Russian Federation to Ukraine."

Malaysian Airlines' Boeing 777 crashed in eastern Ukraine in July 2014 during its flight to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, while all 298 passengers and crew members on board were killed.