George Soros to Provide Pro-EU Group With Millions of Pounds to Prevent Brexit

Billionaire globalist George Soros has often been accused of meddling in democratic processes and the internal affairs of a number of states via his non-government organizations (NGOs), to serve his pro-migration agenda.

The pro-EU, anti-Brexit Best for Britain group reportedly plans to launch a campaign – largely funded by Soros – to prevent the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc, according to a leaked dossier seen by the Daily Mail newspaper today.

READ MORE: Soros' Brexit Meddling and Russia Doublethink

© AFP 2018 / Kirsty Wigglesworth Theresa May Seeks Extension of Second Brexit Transition Period – Reports

The newspaper reported that the group is set to launch a six-month campaign costing £5.6 million (around US$7.5 million at the current GBP/USD exchange rate) to undermine and hinder the Brexit process.

Soros will provide a large chunk of the required campaign funding, the dossier revealed.

Additionally, the 26-page leaked dossier outlining their campaign strategy said MPs would be targeted to persuade them to vote against any exit deal proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May.

“We have never hidden our agenda. Our aim as an organization is to stop Brexit democratically,” a Best for Britain spokesperson told the Daily Mail on Thursday.

The campaign will claim that Brexit could put UK “national security at risk” and is to blame for cuts to local council funding.

MP and former government minister Owen Paterson slammed Soros’ attempt to keep Britain locked in the EU.

“The cynical plan to manipulate the British voter and stop Brexit has now been laid bare. Voters up and down the country will be disgusted that George Soros thinks he can spend his fortune to determine the direction of our great country. Most Remain voters too just want us to get on with it,” MP Owen Paterson told the Daily Mail on May 24.

“My colleagues in parliament, whether they were for Leave or Remain, must denounce this brazen attempt to undermine our democracy,” the MP added.

© AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo Hungarian Gov't: Soros Has Employed 2,000 People to Meddle in Our Elections

George Soros has donated heaps of funds to Best for Brexit, in addition to another similar groups, via his Open Society Foundation NGO, drawing criticism for his attempt to interfere in democratic processes to suit his personal agenda and business interests.

Soros has also been accused of interfering in last month’s Hungarian parliamentary elections, with Budapest claiming he had hired over 2,000 personnel to “meddle” in the election. The Hungarian government is set to present a bill to parliament in June to prevent Soros’ pro-migrant NGOs, among others, from operating in the country.

READ MORE: George Soros Isn’t Prepared to Accept Outcome of Hungarian Election – Official