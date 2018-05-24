UK Prime Minister Thanks Belgian Counterpart for Solidarity Over Skripal Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May thanked her Belgian counterpart Charles Michel for the solidarity expressed by Brussels following the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in the UK town of Salisbury, the UK governmental press service said in a statement.

"They agreed that it was vital to restore the international norm that the use of chemical weapons can never be acceptable. The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Michel for the solidarity shown by Belgium following the chemical attack in Salisbury," the statement said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the two politicians also discussed the Moscow-related issues, such as Russia's "destabilising activity in Syria, Ukraine and elsewhere" and agreed on the need to provide an international response to these alleged activities.

READ MORE: OPCW Completes Skripal Case Probe — Reports

On Wednesday, the two prime ministers met in London and discussed a number of issues, such as the Brexit process, the Iran nuclear deal, and the poisoning of Skripals.

On March 4, Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping mall in Salisbury.

The United Kingdom has accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent. Soon after the incident, London announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomatic workers. Over 25 countries have since expelled Russian diplomats "in solidarity" with the United Kingdom. Belgium decided to expel one diplomat.

Moscow has denied having any role in the case, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.