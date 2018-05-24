Russian Embassy in US: Pompeo Promotes 'Uncompetitive' US Gas Exports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia sees remarks by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo about its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe as an attempt to unfairly promote US gas exports, the Russian embassy in Washington said.

"By attacking Nord Stream 2, Washington is trying to force Europe to buy its uncompetitive liquefied natural gas," the embassy's statement read.

"Geopolitics once again interferes in economics in a most blatant way to discredit claims about diversified supplies," the diplomatic mission argued.

Speaking before the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, Pompeo said Wednesday that the United States should continue to push back against the Nord Stream 2 project to build two gas pipelines from Russia to Germany.

The pipelines with an annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters will be laid under the Baltic Sea and run from the Russian coast to a hub in Germany. The project is a joint venture of Russia’s Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, UK-Denmark’s Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.