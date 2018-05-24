Russian Embassy in US: Pompeo Promotes 'Uncompetitive' US Gas Exports

"By attacking Nord Stream 2, Washington is trying to force Europe to buy its uncompetitive liquefied natural gas," the embassy's statement read.
"Geopolitics once again interferes in economics in a most blatant way to discredit claims about diversified supplies," the diplomatic mission argued.
The pipelines with an annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters will be laid under the Baltic Sea and run from the Russian coast to a hub in Germany. The project is a joint venture of Russia’s Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, UK-Denmark’s Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.
