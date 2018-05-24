German FM: US, Europe Remain Far From Compromise on Iran Nuclear Deal

The United States and Europe remain far away from a compromise on the future of the nuclear pact with Iran, the German foreign minister Heiko Maas said after meeting with US State Secretary Michael Pompeo.

"I believe we are still far from a compromise," Heiko Maas was quoted as saying in Washington on Wednesday by Germany’s ARD broadcaster. "We are pursuing two entirely separate paths."

Maas, who is in the United States for his first official visit, told reporters there was no solution in sight to the Iran controversy, after President Donald Trump said he would pull the country out of the pact.

© REUTERS / Carlos Barria Demands Put Forward by US Clearly Unacceptable for Iran – Moscow

The German top diplomat revealed he had accepted Pompeo’s invitation to a four-way meeting on Iran with France and the United Kingdom. He stressed the EU powers shared a common stance on the issue.

The German Foreign Office said in a tweet after the talks that its foreign minister had told Pompeo Europe remained committed to the 2015 nuclear pact with Iran, which saw it wind down nuclear activities in return for sanctions easing.