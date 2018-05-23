Register
15:23 GMT +323 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Anti Brexit campaigners carry a Germany flag and European flags outside Britain's parliament in London, Saturday March 25, 2017.

    Number of Brits Obtaining German Citizenship Surges Amid Brexit Fears

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The uncertainty Brexit has brought about, especially with EU-UK negotiations making little headway, is pushing Brits to consider and prepare for all eventualities, including the prospect of a “hard Brexit” scenario, which could see them lose their right to live and work in the union.

     

    The number of British citizens who were granted German citizenship increased by 162 percent in 2017 relative to the previous year, according to data published on Wednesday by Germany’s Federal Statistics Office, as cited by the Reuters news agency.

    READ MORE: Conservative MP Calls for Mogg to Replace Theresa May as UK PM After Brexit

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) welcomes British Prime Minister Theresa May as she arrives for a meeting of the US President with European leaders on November 18, 2016 at the Chancellery in Berlin
    © AFP 2018 / John MACDOUGALL
    Germany Reaps Record Export Growth, While Brexit-Bound Britain Trails Behind
    Over 7,000 UK citizens applied for and were successfully issued German passports in 2017, off the back of a 361 percent rise in 2016 relative to the previous year.

    In its report released on May 23, the statistics agency said that Brits were the second largest group to be granted German citizenship in 2017, behind Turks, and claimed that a “link to Brexit is obvious.”

    Brits typically need to reside in Germany for at least eight years before they can apply for citizenship, and the process can take over six months.

    Despite negotiations yielding some progress on the terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc, such as the agreeing of the transition period’s end date, many crucial matters remain unresolved, increasing the likelihood of a “hard Brexit.”

    READ MORE: 'Absolutely Devastating': Lawmaker Slams Hard Border Brexit Plans for Ireland

    The prospect of the UK leaving the EU without a post-Brexit deal in place is what’s driving the increase in demand for German citizenship by Brits, according to the German Federal Statistics Office.

    Notes
    CC0
    Take Two: Another UK Gov't White Paper Promises Precise Brexit Explanations
    Via a nationwide referendum in mid-2016, the UK electorate voted to leave the bloc, with just over half of votes cast in favor of such a withdrawal.

    Pro-EU politicians and campaigners have repeatedly called for another referendum to be held, but this seems unlikely for now, though staunch brexiteers have accused Prime Minister Theresa May of attempting to hinder the UK’s complete withdrawal from the union by keeping it in the EU customs union.

     

    Related:

    NATO 'Even More Important' for Britain Facing Brexit – UK Defense Minister
    Families Down $1,200 After Brexit "Which is a Lot of Money" - Bank of England
    Scotland to Mull New Independence Vote When There's Clarity on Brexit - Sturgeon
    Tags:
    referendum, citizenship, passport, Brexit, UK Government, German government, Office for National Statistics, European Union, Theresa May, Germany, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse