Paris Protests: WATCH 'Macron' Set on Fire in French Capital

France has been engulfed by a massive wave of protests, with thousands of people taking to the streets of Paris in order to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's reforms. Tensions are running high and peaceful rallies often escalate into unrest and violent clashes between demonstrators and police.

The video below shows the demonstrators burning a papier mache effigy head of Macron in a shopping cart as a protest to his politics. In March, Macron’s approval rating reached a record low of 30 percent in the wake of his government's labor reforms, which were unpopular with trade unions.

Public workers are protesting against unpaid leave and the announced elimination of about 120,000 jobs in the public sector, while air traffic controllers call for a rise in pay and additional personnel. University and college professors also joined the demonstrations demanding the increase in staff, as they claim that some 3,800 extra jobs promised by the beginning of next school year are not enough to implement the educational reform.