French Minister Orders Evacuation of Paris Migrant Camp

Gerard Collomb stated that the police will work out an evacuation procedure soon that would "reconcile" the demands of a tough new immigration law.
Recently, tent camps have expanded in eastern and northeastern Paris, raising safety concerns.
Since 2015, European countries, including France, have been experiencing the worst migration crisis since World War II, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in Middle Eastern and North African countries.
