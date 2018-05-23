French Minister Orders Evacuation of Paris Migrant Camp

According to reports, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has ordered the evacuation of 2,300 migrants from a Paris migrant camp.

Gerard Collomb stated that the police will work out an evacuation procedure soon that would "reconcile" the demands of a tough new immigration law.

Recently, tent camps have expanded in eastern and northeastern Paris, raising safety concerns.

Thousands of migrants are currently spread around the French capital. Paris authorities and the central government have a different stance on migrants, while Paris' Mayor Anne Hidalgo has taken steps to ensure the rights of migrants, the Interior Ministry has held operations to evacuate migrant camps. These operations have been repeatedly criticized by Hidalgo.

Since 2015, European countries, including France, have been experiencing the worst migration crisis since World War II, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in Middle Eastern and North African countries.