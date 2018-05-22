Mum Found Guilty in UK of Forced Marriage for Tricking Daughter to Marry old Man

A mother who made her teenage daughter marry a male relative 16 years her senior has been convicted in the first successful forced marriage prosecution in England.

The mother of four was found guilty in the landmark case on two counts of forced marriage and a charge of perjury at Birmingham Crown Court. She remains anonymous to protect her children's identity.

The jury who delivered the guilty verdict heard how the then 17 year old was forced to go to Pakistan to marry a relative who had raped her years before after a marriage contract was drawn up.

Guilty verdict — forced marriage https://t.co/hVey31q1hZ — Birmingham Live (@birmingham_live) May 22, 2018

Her mother has been found guilty of being complicit in forcing the marriage — which is illegal in England — by convincing her daughter she was going on a family holiday to Pakistan. She then abandoned her child on her 18th birthday and returned to the UK. Prosecutors told the court the daughter had managed to contact a friend on Facebook in Britain about what was happening.

So glad forced marriage is now a punishable offence! — Yaz (@ummanas_zaman) May 22, 2018

The jury heard how the mother threatened her daughter with Black Magic if she told anyone after a court ordered her to secure her daughter's return to the UK. She will be sentenced on 23 May 2018,

Forced marriage and "honour" based violence needs to be tackled globally https://t.co/73dghVBdfq — IKWRO (@IKWRO) March 26, 2018

Recent figures released by Britain's Forced Marriage Unit (FMU) which is jointly run by the Home Office, reveal nearly 1,200 cases of forced marriage was flagged up in 2017.