22:21 GMT +322 May 2018
    Women activists, some dressed in wedding gowns representing child brides forced into marriage, hold placards that read End violence to protest rape and domestic violence.

    Mum Found Guilty in UK of Forced Marriage for Tricking Daughter to Marry old Man

    © AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
    A mother who made her teenage daughter marry a male relative 16 years her senior has been convicted in the first successful forced marriage prosecution in England.

    The mother of four was found guilty in the landmark case on two counts of forced marriage and a charge of perjury at Birmingham Crown Court. She remains anonymous to protect her children's identity.

    The jury who delivered the guilty verdict heard how the then 17 year old was forced to go to Pakistan to marry a relative who had raped her years before after a marriage contract was drawn up.

    Her mother has been found guilty of being complicit in forcing the marriage — which is illegal in England — by convincing her daughter she was going on a family holiday to Pakistan. She then abandoned her child on her 18th birthday and returned to the UK. Prosecutors told the court the daughter had managed to contact a friend on Facebook in Britain about what was happening.

    READ MORE: New Haven for Women Suffering 'Honour' Violence Opening in London

    The jury heard how the mother threatened her daughter with Black Magic if she told anyone after a court ordered her to secure her daughter's return to the UK. She will be sentenced on 23 May 2018,

    READ MORE: Spanish Police Smash Sex Trafficking Gang Which Used Black Magic on Victims

    Recent figures released by Britain's Forced Marriage Unit (FMU) which is jointly run by the Home Office, reveal nearly 1,200 cases of forced marriage was flagged up in 2017.

    Tags:
    forced marriage, Child Exploitation, exploitation, rape, britain, Great Britain, Birmingham, Pakistan
