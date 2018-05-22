Register
22 May 2018
    VARA-cabaret Sanne Wallis doet liedje over Israël 2018

    'Beautiful Missile Launch:' Israel Lashes Out at Eurovision Song Parody

    Israel’s victory in the Eurovision final on May 12 has been mirrored not only online, but by official mass media outlets, and a number of parallels have most naturally been drawn with the nation’s latest moves in the Gaza standoff.

    The Israeli Embassy in Holland has issued an official letter condemning a parody involving the Israeli Eurovision winner’s hit as anti-Semitic in its essence, Israel’s Haaretz reported. Following the news report, some Twitter users rushed to claim that Israel lacks a sense of humor, while others reiterated their "disgust" with what they billed an "anti-Semitic" Dutch spoof.

    A satirical TV show on Dutch television has come up with new lyrics to the song "Toy" that earned Israel the first prize in the widely watched Eurovision Song Contest; the text notably lambasted Israel for its operations in Gaza.

    Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations in New York (September 27, 2012).
    © AFP 2018 / Don Emmert
    Netanyahu Mocked on Twitter After Naming Iran as Three Threats to Mideast Peace

    In the parody, renowned Dutch comedian Sanne Wallis de Vries resembles Israeli 2018 Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai, also donning a kimono and similar hairdo. Obviously representing Israel, she says, as translated from Dutch that “the world’s leaders are eating of her hand,” going on to say that she is throwing a party at Al-Aqsa Mosque, destined to "soon" be "empty."

    The lines about Wonder Woman were essentially replaced with the following: "From Haifa to the Dead Sea, there are fireworks and kosher satay / Come dance with me to the music."

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 15, 2018
    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Netanyahu Accused of Backdoor Talks in Possible Bid to Affect Outcome of Ongoing Probe

    Instead of the chorus where Barzilai originally sings "I’m not your toy," the Dutch comedian exclaims: "Look how beautifully I launch missiles," her words accompanied by dramatic scenes of the most recent Palestinian protests in the Gaza Strip, which saw many killed and injured.

    Mentioning Israel’s 70th anniversary, she sings that the Palestinians “aren’t invited,” with footage in the background showing the opening ceremony of the new US Embassy in Jerusalem from May 15.

    READ MORE: 'F**k Turkey': Netanyahu's Son Posts Disputable Image Amid Diplomatic Scandal

    This is not the first time that Israel’s Eurovision winner has become a subject of a socio-political parody. Recently, one German cartoonist depicted Netanyahu in the image of Netta Barzilai holding a missile in his hand, with a speech bubble reading: "Next year in Jerusalem." The portrayal met pervasive criticism, prompting the chief editor of the popular German daily newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung, where the caricature was published, to sack the artist.

