Protester Loses Hand After Police Grenade Explosion in France

The participant of the riots in the west of France was seriously injured as a result of the use of special means by the police forces, BFMTV reported.

According to prosecutor Silvi Canovas, the incident occurred in the commune area of Notre-Dame-des-Landes where the protesters tried to prevent the dismantling of illegally populated buildings.

According to the Le Parisien newspaper, the protesters attacked the police forces and the latter were forced to use light-toothed grenades (GLI-F4). One of them tore off a hand of a 30-year-old man who was trying to raise it, eyewitnesses of the clash said.

France: A second eviction operation in the ZAD of Notre-Dame-des-Landes was launched by the police. It was organized a little more than a month after the launch of a first operation, during which some thirty sites,some ninety that counted the grove,had been destroyed. 17-05-2018