Register
11:24 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    EU's justice commissioner Vera Jourova

    EU Commissioner Warns Some Bloc States May Be 'Sandbags' to Be Thrown Away

    CC BY 2.0 / EU2016 NL / 1601MBeek8305
    Europe
    Get short URL
    202

    The EU Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Commissioner has sent a warning to those countries in the Union, who don’t cooperate, preferring to criticize rather than contribute. She has singled out Hungary and Poland as countries who don’t stick together with the Union.

    EU Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Commissioner Věra Jourová has called for the Czech Republic to be more proactive in the European Union and warned against being in solidary with Hungary and Poland, which the European Commission has reprimanded for failing to respect the principals of liberal democracy. While addressing the conference “Challenges for Europe” in Prague, the Commissioner said that if Czech Republic is not active in seeking solutions to the all-European challenges and will only criticize the EU, it could face problems in the future.

    "The more Europe is put under pressure by various problems and new threats, the sooner the tendency to throw away sandbags pops up. States that, for example, criticize but don’t cooperate, don’t stick together and don’t contribute to reaching common goals can become such sandbags," she said, cited by RIA Novosti.

    READ MORE: German State Media: EU May Have to Expel 'Renegade States' Like Poland

    She stressed that the situation in the world has changed, and Europe and Europeans have to realize that nothing will be the same. Unity is needed more than ever as there are many challenges and threats from outside, according to the EU top official, cited by the local outlet Ceske Noviny. At the same time, she also called to ensure that EU members don’t feel that their common policy is too restrictive.

    "Keeping together is existentially important. Europe must be united so that it can face really big challenges.”

    Jourová expressed the opinion that Europe should give up dealing with small-scale questions and focus only on the main challenges that could be dealt with better at the common level than they are now. According to Jourová the draft European budget for the next seven years falls in line with this perspective. It focuses on securing the external border, internal security and on strengthening all-European defense.

    "We should not only look at the EU from the point of ‘how much we get,’ but ‘what we get’: for example, safety, opportunities for young people or the possibility of influencing the future of Europe.”

    The European Commissioner also stated that politicians need to better explain to people what the EU is doing to ensure confidence as well as listen to citizens’ fears jeopardized by the migration crisis and security concerns due to terrorism threats, according to Ceske Noviny.

    The tensions between the EU on one side and Poland, Hungry and Czech Republic on the other side have been increasing over the joint migrant policy. The Hungarian government has repeatedly criticized the European Union’s way of dealing with the refugee influx and defied the union by not adhering to the migrant quota set out for each state. The showdown mounted in 2017 when the European Commission told Hungary as well as Poland that they will face sanctions if they do not agree to take in their quota of migrants.

    Relations between Brussels and the government in Warsaw are also under strain over the Polish judicial reform of 2017, when the parliament adopted a bill which would change the system of appointing Supreme Court judges and allow the dismissal of current judges, with the exception of those nominated by the justice minister. Pressure is growing to put European sanctions on Poland over these changes as the European Parliament has backed checking Poland's compliance with EU values and if need be, to propose solutions.

    Related:

    Hungary's War on Soros & EU Values Laid Out in Its Constitution - Journalist
    Parts of EU Budget Tailor-Made to Punish Countries Like Hungary – Journalist
    Hungary's PM Orban Mulls Blocking EU Budget if Brussels Spends Money on Migrants
    Hungary Ready to Challenge EU Commission’s Sanctions Over Migrants in Court
    EU Parliament Calls for Sanctions Against Hungary Over Harsh Refugee Laws, NGOs
    Poland Hails Orban's Victory as Sign of Central Europe's 'Emancipation'
    EU Parliament Backs Launching Checks on Whether Poland Violates EU Values
    Why Poland's Resistance to Second-Class EU Status May Lead to Its Exit From Bloc
    Tags:
    migrant, refugee crisis, defense budget, EU, Vera Jourova, Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, EU, Prague
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Russian Trace
    If You Can't Beat 'Em - Join 'Em
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok