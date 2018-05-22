Kiev Hints at Possible Exchange of Journalist Vyshinsky for Filmmaker Sentsov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev is looking at all options, possibly including swapping detained RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky for Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, sentenced to prison in Russia, the spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"The main goal for the Foreign Ministry and for the government is to free political prisoners… Everything is possible. I cannot give out all the details… I can only say that the talks continue," Mariana Betsa told reporters on Monday, when asked about a possibility of such an exchange, as quoted by Ukrainian 5 Kanal broadcaster.

However, Betsa later warned on her Twitter that she had been misquoted.

"The quote is incorrect and invalid, the main goal for the Foreign Ministry and the government is to free political prisoners ," Betsa wrote.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15 on suspicion of high treason. The Ukrainian security forces believe the journalist is supporting the self-proclaimed republics in the east of the country. On Thursday, the Kherson City Court decided to place Vyshinsky in pre-trial detention for 60 days.

Ukrainian filmmaker Sentsov was convicted by Russian court in August 2015 for plotting terrorist attacks in Crimea. Sentsov was sentenced to 20 years in prison.