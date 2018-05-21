London Ex-Mayor Livingstone Resigns From Labour Party Amid Anti-Semitism Row

LONDON (Sputnik) – Ken Livingstone, a former mayor of London, announced on Monday he would leave the opposition Labour Party following anti-Semitism allegations against him.

Livingstone’s membership in the Labour was suspended in April 2016 after he had said that Adolf Hitler had supported Zionism.

"After much consideration, I have decided to resign from the Labour Party. The ongoing issues around my suspension from the Labour Party have become a distraction from the key political issue of our time – which is to replace a Tory government overseeing falling living standards and spiralling poverty, while starving our schools and the NHS of the vital resources they need," Livingstone wrote on Facebook.

The politician expressed loyalty to the Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, adding that he hoped for the party’s rapid action to expel those with genuinely anti-Semitic views.

In April 2017, Corbyn accused Livingstone of bringing the Labour into disrepute and slammed him for continuing to make offensive remarks.

"I do not accept the allegation that I have brought the Labour Party into disrepute — nor that I am in any way guilty of anti-Semitism. I abhor antisemitism, I have fought it all my life and will continue to do so. I also recognise that the way I made a historical argument has caused offence and upset in the Jewish community. I am truly sorry for that," Livingstone pointed out.

Livingstone was the mayor of London between 2000 and 2008, after which he lost the mayor election to Boris Johnson, who is currently the UK foreign secretary.

The UK opposition party has been facing pressure from the public and officials recently over the alleged popularity of anti-Semitic views within its ranks.