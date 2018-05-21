Good Timing? Polish President's Flight Allegedly Delayed Due to Italian Strike

The presidential fight may have fallen "victim" to a strike by LOTPLL airline employees. No official confirmation of the claim has been issued.

The Boeing Dreamliner 787 flight LO4 of LOT Polish Airlines (LOTPLL), which was supposed to carry the Polish delegation with President Andrzej Duda back to Warsaw from Chicago, has been cancelled due to technical reasons, the online media outlet Infoglitz reported. According to the outlet, the president will fly back to Poland on the next flight Tuesday, May 22.

LOT Polish Airlines labour unions announced work-to-rule strike. The yet unconfirmed reports say the first victim of this kind of strike is the President of Poland, who's flight back from Chicago to @ChopinAirport was cancelled after the very thorough inspection of the aircraft. https://t.co/tBugV0Do2N — Tomasz Śniedziewski (@TSniedziewski) May 21, 2018

Earlier the Pasazer online media announced that employees of LOT Polish Airlines are conducting an Italian strike, thus meaning that they are following all safety procedures by the book and doing exactly what their contract requires. Although it is so far unclear, the presidential flight might also have been affected by the strike and was checked more rigorously than really required. If that's the case, then the Polish airline's workers probably chose the best day for their strike.