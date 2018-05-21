Register
21:33 GMT +321 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, and British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, June 22, 2017

    Iran Deal: Why EU is Likely to Give in and Play by Trump's Rules

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    224

    Despite the fact that European leaders strongly oppose Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, the bloc has a substantial surplus in trade with the US, which remains the largest destination for the EU's exports of goods and services.

    EU businesses are bending to Washington's will regardless of vocal displeasure from Brussels and major European capitals' over the resumption of anti-Iran sanctions by Donald Trump.

    "Looking at latest decisions of Donald Trump someone could even think: with friends like that who needs enemies. But frankly, EU should be grateful. Thanks to him we got rid of all illusions. We realize that if you need a helping hand, you will find one at the end of your arm," European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted on May 16, following Trump's decision to pull out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

    President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Analyst Outlines Three Scenarios of EU's Actions After US Iran Deal Exit
    Tusk is not the only European leader frustrated by the US president's move. Previously, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his deep concerns about Washington's decision, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that Europe can no longer rely on the United States to "protect" it.

    Trump's withdrawal led to the resumption of anti-Iran sanctions: The US Treasury Department announced that new business transactions with Iran will be blocked, allowing foreign firms to revoke their existing contracts with Tehran in 90-day and 180-day period.

    While Brussels is mulling over amending its Blocking Statute to include the US Iranian sanctions in order to shield European companies, a number of the Old Continent's corporations have signaled their plans to wind down business projects with Iran. Thus, Denmark's Maersk Tankers, Germany's Allianz and French oil giant Total said that they were ready to halt their work in the country by November 2018.

    "Despite the EU countries' harsh rhetoric, nothing indicates their willingness to enter into a conflict with Washington," notes Sputnik contributor Igor Gashkov. "In recent decades, the US purchases much more goods in Europe than exported in return. The US foreign trade deficit with the EU reached $146.7 billion [in 2016]. The dependence of Europeans on exports to the US makes them extremely appeasable."

    CNPC headqurters
    © East News / Zhan min - Imaginechina/FOTOLINK
    CNPC headqurters

    China to Occupy Niches Left by European Companies

    It is highly likely that China will jump at the opportunity to occupy niches left by European companies, Vladimir Sazhin, a researcher at the Institute for Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, suggests.

    "Since 1979, Iran has been existing under US sanctions, and all this time, China has been beefing up its economic presence in the country," the academic told Sputnik. "Beijing has never agreed with the [Iran] sanctions and played its own game. As a result, [the Sino-Iranian] turnover has reached $50 billion dollars, and after the departure of Europeans, the positions of Chinese businesses will improve."

    This picture taken on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2014, shows a partially constructed gas refinery at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of Persian Gulf in Asalouyeh, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    'Chinese Were Prepared, EU Companies Were Not’ for US' Iran Sanctions - Analyst
    The crux of the matter is that Beijing is less dependent on Washington than the EU, he explained: "China is very big. Of course, there are companies that are afraid of the American pressure, but the number of those that are indifferent to the threats from the White House, that are not operating in the US market, is greater," Sazhin presumed.

    A Sputnik source in the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum has revealed that the state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) is seeking to buy Total's share in the Iranian South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf in case the French company pulls out.

    The two companies have been jointly working on the field since 2017, initially envisaging investing $4.8 billion over 20 years. Total and the CNPC own 50.1 percent and 30 percent stakes, respectively. The Islamic Republic of Iran's Petropars holds the remaining share.

    EU to Suffer Losses Due to US-led Unipolar Order

    Tehran is dissatisfied with EU firms' withdrawal from the Iranian market. The country's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed that it contradicts the Iran nuclear deal, while speaking with the EU energy chief Miguel Arias Canete in Tehran.

    "The announcement of the possible withdrawal by major European companies from their cooperation with Iran is not consistent with the European Union's commitment to implementing (the nuclear deal)," Zarif said, as quoted by IRNA.

    U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for a photograph prior to a bilateral meeting on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Thursday, July 6, 2017
    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader, pool
    'It's Wrong for EU to Respond to US Demands With Concessions' - Entrepreneur
    Speaking to Sputnik, Iranian political scientist Mani Mehrabi pointed out that Europe suffers losses because of the unipolar world order established by Washington.

    "Since the 1940s Washington's foreign policy has been based on the principle of the superiority of force," Mehrabi opined, stressing that on this very basis the White House gains benefits and privileges at the expense of other countries.

    The political scientist emphasized that under the present world order, Washington is playing the role of a "guarantor of trade, financial and military organizations in the field of international relations."

    Abdullah Mehraban, a foreign policy analyst at the Faratab think tank in Iran, believes that after Washington's pullout of the Iran nuclear deal, transatlantic relations have entered into a critical phase.

    However, despite Trump having brought the US-European ties to a severe test, it is unlikely that Europe will turn its back on Washington, the analyst noted, citing close political, economic and cultural connections between North America and the Old Continent.

    The views of the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Pompeo’s First Foreign Policy Speech Targets Iran Amid US Exit From Nuclear Deal
    EU Companies' Possible Withdrawal From Iran Contradicts Nuclear Deal - Tehran
    'Concrete Decisions': Europe Faces Up to Trump Amid Iran Nuclear Deal Row
    Donald Against Donald: Tusk 'Thanks' Trump for Iran Nuclear Deal Failure
    State Department Says Hosts 200 Foreign Diplomats to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal
    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Maersk, Total, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Allianz SE, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Donald Tusk, Germany, Iran, United States, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse