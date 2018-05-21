Register
    Om kriget kommer

    Sweden to Issue 'If Crisis or War Comes' Booklet For First Time in Decades

    Europe
    The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) will issue a new pamphlet on public preparedness and security with guidelines to teach people how to behave in crisis situations, during terror attacks or in the event of war after a 57-year-long break.

    “From May 28 to June 3 MSB will begin distributing the pamphlet “If crisis or war comes” to 4.8 million Swedish households,” the agency’s message read.

    The Swedish national broadcaster SVT emphasized that the last time similar booklets were published was back in 1961, and mainly addressed a war situation. Until now, the Swedes had to browse through telephone catalogues to find out whom to call in emergency situations; the new edition is expected to be broader and include civil crises.

    "We all have a responsibility for our country's security and preparedness, and it is important that we all also have knowledge of how we can prepare for something serious," said Dan Eliasson, the head of MSB.

    TWEET: “The brochure ‘If crisis or war comes’ is now being released in a new version and sent to all Swedish households. Can be downloaded directly from @MSB.”

    The updated 19-page booklet, which is already available to download, will include instructions on how to handle serious emergencies, calamities, cyberattacks and war, as well as guidelines on home preparedness, such as meeting basic needs like food, water, heating, communications and keeping packed belongings in the nearest shelter (ID, clothing and gas mask) and, finally, how to identify "fake news" and propaganda.

    TWEET: “If crisis or war comes. Soon in your mailbox. READ”

    The recommendations will soon be translated into English and 13 other languages.

