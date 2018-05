Baku Rocked by Explosion: Two Dead, Two Injured - Health Ministry

The incident has occurred in a Binagadi district cafe located inside a market for auto parts near the shopping center Elite, according to reports.

An explosion has occurred in a Baku café, the victims have been taken to the hospital.

"Two corpses have been found. Two people have been hospitalized with burns," Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan representative Safaya Akhmedova said.

Two victims in the explosion who’ve been taken to a burn care facility are now in critical condition, according to the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW