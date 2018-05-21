France to Set Heavy Fines for Men Who Catcall, Wolf Whistle Women in Public

In France, people will face fines up to the equivalent of $885 for wolf-whistling or making sexual comments toward others after France’s National Assembly approved a new bill this week to limit sexual harassment.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the purpose of the new law is to ensure that "women are not afraid to be outside," the Independent reported.

Asked previously about the the difference between harassment and flirtation, French Minister for Gender Equality,Marlene Schiappa responded, "We know very well at what point we start feeling intimidated, unsafe or harassed in the street," cited by the Independent.

During his 2017 presidential campaign, Macron pledged to end France's notorious sexual harassment culture. The French president has indicated that he will sign the bill.

The new anti-harassment bill also extends the deadline for reporting underage rapes — from 20 years after a victim turns 18, to 30 years.

Some within France's conservative parties opposed the bill, including lawmaker Emmanuelle Menard who suggested on Wednesday.that the bill was a "witch hunt against men" that outlawed "a certain bawdy behavior which cannot be compared to harassment."