Anti-Royalists Liken Harry and Meghan to Kardashians Amid Calls to End Monarchy

Around 130 people gathered in London for the International Republican Convention, hosted by a the lobby group Republic, with demands to scrap the British monarchy in the UK.

“We need to look past the fluff of the wedding and focus on the serious issues. […] The monarchy is unprincipled and undemocratic… now is the time for reform,” said Graham Smith, Republic chief executive.

The head of Republic has drawn parallels between the fuss around the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” reality TV show.

“They want to use it as a public relation event, and that’s not in no way ok. We have no objection to a happy couple getting married, but it’s the way the royal household do it that we object to. The figures that have been made up from the audience around the world are fantasy figures. Of course there will be plenty of people who watch it on the day, but the same is true of the Kardashians,” Smith told the Mirror.

The royal family has been in the spotlight since Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle announced their engagement last November. Millions of people watched the wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel live on May 19, while hundreds of Britons took to the streets to witness the royals’ procession.