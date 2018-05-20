Scotland to Mull New Independence Vote When There's Clarity on Brexit - Sturgeon

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stated Sunday, as quoted by ITV television, that after the final deal on Brexit is agreed, the Scottish National Party will not block another Brexit vote.

"Once we get some clarity, which hopefully we will in autumn of this year, about the Brexit outcome and the future relationship between the UK and the EU, then I will consider again the question of the timing of an independence referendum," Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stated on ITV television's Peston program Sunday.

She noted that the Scottish National Party would not block another Brexit vote regardless of any final deal, but presumed that different parts of the country might have different voting results, as in 2016.

The comment was made after on Tuesday, the Scottish parliament voted against giving consent to the bill due to the uncertain future of devolved powers after Brexit. However, the decision of the Scottish parliament does not have any direct impact, but is symbolic in its nature, a move may put Prime Minister Theresa May in a dubious position over fears of calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence.

When the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in the referendum in 2016, most Scottish voters opposed the withdrawal. Moreover, the decision to exit the bloc has been repeatedly criticized by Scottish politicians, claiming that the consequence of the vote neglected Edinburgh's desire to remain in the European Union.

