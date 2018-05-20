Register
14:28 GMT +320 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People wait to be registered at the central registration office for refugees in Greven, western Germany, on September 22, 2015

    German Agency to Check 8,500 More Asylum Decisions Amid Bribe Scandal - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / PATRIK STOLLARZ
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) will additionally examine 8,500 positive asylum decisions issued in its 10 regional offices amid the corruption scandal, the Die Welt newspaper reported on Sunday citing the Interior Ministry.

    On Friday, Germany's BAMF said it would check 18,000 decisions on granting asylum since 2000 by its office in Bremen. On Sunday Die Welt reported that in addition to that, some 8,500 extra cases would be checked by the authorities.

    According to the media outlet, all of these cases, which will go through the additional examination, were issued in 2017.

    READ MORE: German Minister Demands Deportation of Bin Laden's Ex-Bodyguard

    The corruption scandal around BAMF erupted in April, after it was revealed that a former official of BAMF's Bremen regional office and his four colleagues took bribes in exchange for granting around 1,200 refugees with asylum although they did not fulfill the criteria.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a plenary session of German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017
    © AP Photo / Michael Kappeler
    German AfD Party Sues Merkel Amid Open-Door Policy Toward Migrants
    On Thursday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced that he tasked the Supreme Audit Institution to probe the BAMF and the Interior Ministry amid the corruption scandal.

    Germany has become a major destination for thousands of migrants and refugees from the Middle East amid instability caused by the civil war in Syria and the activity of the Daesh terrorist group in the region.

    READ MORE: German Minister Tasks Supreme Audit Institution to Check Migration Agency

    According to BAMF, between 2014 and 2016 Germany received over one million asylum applications, more than any other country in the European Union. As a result of the influx, the German authorities have tightened migration controls.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    German AfD Party Sues Merkel Amid Open-Door Policy Toward Migrants
    New Police Law 'Not Enough to Solve Migration Problem in Germany' - Politician
    German Minister Tasks Supreme Audit Institution to Check Migration Agency
    German FDP Chief Stirs Uproar With "Racist Bakery" Remark on Illegal Migration
    Tags:
    Refugees, migration crisis, German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, Horst Seehofer, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse