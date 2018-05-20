Greek Opposition Parties Reject New Name for FYROM Proposed by Skopje - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Greek opposition parties rejected "Republic of Ilinden Macedonia," a Skopje-proposed new name for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), part of former Yugoslavia, involved in a naming dispute with Athens, Kathimerini newspaper reported on Sunday.

Leaders of New Democracy, Movement For Change, The River and the Communist Party of Greece have told Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that they were against the "Republic of Ilinden Macedonia" name, proposed by FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to Tsipras last week, Kathimerini outlet reported. Ruling Greek party Syriza is also expected to object to a potential new name.

Some of the Greek politicians have expressed concern over the political implication of the name, which evokes the 1903 Ilinden Uprising against the Ottoman Empire when the republic was briefly proclaimed, and the foundation of the Socialist Republic of Macedonia in 1944. Ilinden, or the Day of the Republic, is a national holiday in FYROM.

READ MORE: UN Sponsors Greece-Macedonia Meeting in Push to Resolve Name Dispute — Spokesman

The parliament in FYROM is expected to hold a vote on the "Republic of Ilinden Macedonia" name, which stands a good chance of being approved, by the end of June, according to the outlet.

Greece objects to FYROM naming itself simply the Republic of Macedonia as the country borders a Greek region also named Macedonia. Some nationalist groups in Greece believe that FYROM is trying to appropriate Greek heritage.

READ MORE: Thousands of Macedonians Rally Worldwide Over Name Dispute With Greece (VIDEO)

Athens has insisted that the neighboring country add a qualifier before "Macedonia" so that Greece would not block FYROM from joining any international organizations.