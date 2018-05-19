French Study Sheds New Light on Exact Causes of Hitler's Death

A new study has confirmed that the Nazi leader died in 1945 in Berlin from cyanide poisoning and a bullet, AFP reported.

A group of French scientists were granted exclusive access to fragments of Hitler's teeth preserved in Moscow.

"The teeth are authentic, there is no possible doubt. Our study proves that Hitler died in 1945," one of the authors of the study, Professor Philippe Charlier, told AFP.

According to the researcher, the Nazi leader's death was most likely caused by both — cyanide poisoning and a bullet.

"We didn't know if he had used an ampule of cyanide to kill himself or whether it was a bullet in the head. It's in all probability both," he said.

The analysis of the teeth did not reveal any traces of powder, which means that Hitler most likely shot himself in the neck or the forehead.

The scientist also stressed that bluish deposits spotted on the Nazi leader's skull fragment could indicate a "chemical reaction between the cyanide and the metal of the dentures."

Commenting on numerous speculations surrounding Hitler's death, Charlier said that his research undoubtedly confirms the official version of his suicide.

"We can stop all the conspiracy theories about Hitler. He did not flee to Argentina in a submarine, he is not in a hidden base in Antarctica or on the dark side of the moon," the scientist said.

Hitler committed suicide on April 30, 1945, while Berlin was surrounded by Soviet troops.

However, the circumstances of his death have long remained the subject of heated debates, with some researchers arguing that the Nazi leader could have escaped to Latin America, where he safely lived after the end of the war.