Register
20:18 GMT +319 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Newly elected Catalonia regional president, Quim Torra, is applauded by pro-indpendence parties following an investiture debate at the regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, May 14, 2018

    Four Puigdemont's Ex-Advisers Join New Catalan Government

    © REUTERS / Albert Gea
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MADRID (Sputnik) - New Catalan leader Quim Torra has included four former advisers of ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, two of whom are currently in pre-trial detention in Madrid, into his new regional government.

    Jordi Turull and Josep Rull were nominated as administration chief and territorial adviser, respectively. They were suspended from their former duties in late October when Madrid imposed direct rule on Catalonia and are currently jailed over charges of organizing an uprising and embezzlement of state funds.

    Toni Comin was re-appointed as education adviser, while Lluis Puig as culture adviser. Both politicians are currently in exile in Belgium, where they fled in October with Puigdemont, who is charged with rebellion and misuse of public funds.

    Earlier this week, a Belgian court denied Puig's and Comin's extradition to Spain, where the politicians are facing charges related to holding of an independence referendum on October 1.

    Quim Torra
    © AP Photo/ Manu Fernandez
    ‘Spanish Legal System Now on Trial’ as Catalonia Elects Another Pro-Independence President
    READ MORE: New Catalan President Refuses to Swear Allegiance to Spanish King, Constitution

    On Monday, the Catalan Parliament elected Quim Torra, a lawmaker from Junts per Catalunya party, as the president of the autonomous region.

    He took an oath on May 17 but did not swear allegiance to both the Spanish king and the constitution. Torra calls himself an interim head of the Catalan government as he considers Puigdemont a true leader of the cabinet.

    Related:

    New Catalan Leader: Madrid's Direct Rule Over Catalan Gov't Must End - Reports
    Catalan Parliament Fails to Back Torra for Region's President After 1st Vote
    Puigdemont to Be Once Again Nominated as Candidate for Catalan Presidency
    'We Are Determined to Fight' - Lawyer on Catalan Ex-Education Minister Case
    Tags:
    government, appointment, 2017 Catalan independence referendum, Quim Torra, Jordi Turull, Catalonia, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse