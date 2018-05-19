Register
18:52 GMT +319 May 2018
    Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2015

    'Ukraine Has Significant Problems Dealing With Anti-Semitism' - Scholar

    © REUTERS / Gleb Garanich
    Europe
    310

    While a Ukrainian diplomat in Germany who blamed Jews for World War II has been suspended over his anti-Semitic comments, Radio Sputnik discussed his comments with Dr. Efraim Zuroff, a Holocaust historian and the director of The Simon Wiesenthal Center in Israel.

    Dr. Efraim Zuroff, a historical analyst, confessed that he was very much surprised by anti-Semitic remarks made by Vasyl Marushchynets, working at Ukraine's consulate in Hamburg.

    "I was a bit surprised because consuls are supposed to know how to conduct themselves. Or even if they have anti-Semitic and anti-gay or anti-Roma views, they are not supposed to express them publicly — neither in their jobs as diplomats, or on social media," Zuroff told Sputnik.

    Commenting on the situation with anti-Semitism in Ukraine, the expert noted that this is a quite serious challenge for the country.

    READ MORE: Neo-Nazis Recruit Far-Right Activists From UK to Fight in Ukraine — Reports

    "I think those people who observe the situation in Ukraine, are aware of the fact that this is a country that has significant problems dealing with anti-Semitism," he said, pointing out the "ongoing efforts to distort the history of the Holocaust, including the glorification of people like Bandera and Shushkevich, who were the commanders of units which murdered Jews during initial months of the Nazi invasion."

    The analyst also expressed his opinion on how the diplomat's remarks would affect the current government in Kiev. He noted that the Ukrainian authorities are "sensitive" to such kinds of incidents, but stressed that the efforts to counter radical groups, which are on the rise in Ukraine, are insufficient.

    "This is a very serious problem in Ukraine, it's obvious. If the government itself is actively involved in changing the narrative of WWII and the Holocaust to hide crimes of Ukrainians and to glorify people who were involved in killing Jews, obviously the message from the top is the wrong message," Zuroff said.

    Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine holds meeting
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Kotenko
    Ukraine Condemns Polish Bill on Country's 'Bandera Ideology'
    "The government has not successfully dealt with the issue and, to be quite honest, I don't think they are really making any serious efforts to so," he added.

    Earlier this week, Vasyl Marushchynets, a diplomat at Ukraine's consulate in Hamburg, blamed Jews for World War II on his Facebook page using the phrase "death to the anti-fascists."

    A German foreign ministry spokesman said that such statements are totally unacceptable.

    Responding to the incident, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin wrote in his Twitter that "anti-Semitism and those who stir up inter-ethnic discord can have no place either in civilized society or in the foreign ministry." The ministry said earlier that the diplomat has been suspended and the question of recalling him is being considered.

    READ MORE: Russia Told You So: BBC's ‘Late' Report on Rise of Ukraine's Far Right

    Russian media have been covering and drawing international attention to annual marches held by radical groups in Ukraine and the expansion of populist and nationalist views among the nation's youth.

    Ukraine has so far denied allegations made by Moscow that extremist nationalist attitudes are gaining the upper hand in Ukraine.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    radical ideas, diplomat, anti-Semitism, Ukraine, Russia
