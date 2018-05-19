Register
    NHS Staff Disciplined After Accessing Ed Sheeran's Health Records

    The National Health Service (NHS) in Britain has once again come under fire after two hospital workers were disciplined for reportedly accessing popular singer Ed Sheeran’s personal details without authorization.

    One of the members of Ipswich Hospital was given a written warning, while an administrative staffer was fired after using a computer to access “patient information without legitimate or clinical reason,” as cited by the BBC, which filed a Freedom of Information request.

    READ MORE: Blow to UK Home Office After Immigrant NHS Data Share Deal Shut Down

    The incident occurred when Sheeran was admitted to Ipswich Hospital after breaking his wrist and elbow last October. At the time, the musician told his fans that he had suffered “a bit of a bicycle accident,” which forced him to cancel several shows in Asia.

    In April, Ipswich Hospital launched a review of the care given to celebrities after Sheeran’s visit. According to the BBC, the singer was asked to sign autographs and pose for pictures by some workers. Back then, a spokesperson for the hospital said the review would look into the “confidentiality, privacy of the patient and their loved ones and practical considerations.”

    The NHS has been largely criticized on a wide range of issues – from funding cuts to accusations of incompetence. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly been accused of “denial about the state of NHS,” as the health service was overwhelmed by the surge in demand during this past winter when thousands of patients had to wait 12 hours or more at emergency departments during the week leading up to New Year’s Eve.

    READ MORE: From Elton to Ed: Sir Elton John Tells Young Ed Sheeran Fame Won’t Last

    In March, the prime minister promised to devise a long-term funding plan for the NHS ahead of the spring 2019 spending review, acknowledging that the system needs increased financing.

    Tags:
    National Health Service (NHS), Ed Sheeran, United Kingdom
