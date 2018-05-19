Macedonia Must Revise Constitution to Resolve Republic's Name Issue - Tsipras

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday stressed that the decades-long dispute over the name of Macedonia could not be resolved without revising the constitution of the ex-Yugoslav republic, the prime minister's press office said in a statement.

"The prime minister reaffirmed the government's position regarding the agreement [with Macedonia] in accordance with the national stance — a compound name that will be used everywhere. In this context, he emphasized the revision of the constitution of the neighboring country as a necessary prerequisite, which would eliminate any form of irredentism," the statement read.

The constitutional change is also required as one of the conditions for Macedonia's entry to the international organizations, namely the European Union and NATO, according to the statement.

© AP Photo / Boris Grdanoski

Greece and Macedonia are involved in a longtime dispute over the name of the Republic of Macedonia. Greece regards "Macedonia" as a term referring only to one of its northern regions and the ancient Kingdom of Macedonia, and insists on the use of another name for its northern neighbor. In the 1995 interim bilateral accord, Greece agreed that the term "the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia" (FYROM) would be applied to Macedonia until the dispute is settled.