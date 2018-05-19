Happily Ever After: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pronounced Husband and Wife

This is official: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchanged vows and rings at the altar and were declared husband and wife in a top-notch ceremony on Saturday, as the Windsor Castle was filled with distinguished guests.

The groom stepped out of a black van in front of the Chapel wearing his military uniform with best man Prince William, while the bride headed to the site with her mother Doria Ragland by a vintage limousine.

The Royal Groom Prince Harry arrives at the #RoyalWedding with best man Prince William. #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/EF3AHf2prD — Faruq Oluderu (@ThatGuyFaruq) 19 мая 2018 г.

Markle’s pure white silk wedding gown has been designed by the renowned British designer, Clare Keller of the French fashion house Givenchy, while her spectacular five-meters-long veil has been embroidered with flowers of the Commonwealth and held in place by a diamond bandeau tiara, lent to her by the Queen.

As scheduled, Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle, leading her straight to the visibly emotional groom, who couldn’t help but tell her, “You look amazing,” as she arrived at the altar.

The wedding service began with African-American bishop Michael Curry delivering a passionate sermon, bringing on his own unique style to royal ceremony, as he cited Martin Luther King Jr.: “We must discover the power of love, the power, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that we will be able to make of this old world a new world.”

Curry’s enthusiastic speech about the power of love was followed by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s address: as the couple exchanged vows to love and cherish one other “till death us do part” and exchanged rings, the Archbishop pronounced them husband and wife.

The ceremony incorporated the traditions of monarchy, but the bride seems to have brought some sense of modernity, as she did not promise to obey her husband. Instead, the pair vowed to love, comfort, honor, protect and be faithful to each other.

The newlyweds emerged onto the steps of the Chapel and had their first public kiss as husband and wife before their carriage procession through the town to the crowds’ delight.