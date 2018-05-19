A-List Celebs Bringing Glamor to Royal Wedding in Windsor (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Celebrities such as Sir Elton John, actor George Clooney and his stunning wife Amal, wearing a Stella McCartney-designed mustard-yellow dress and a matching hat; media mogul Oprah Winfrey, football icon David Beckham and his classy spouse Victoria, sporting her own navy blue designs; movie star Idris Elba and singer James Blunt are among the celebrity guests descending on Windsor Castle for the royal wedding.
Sir Elton John has arrived at the #RoyalWedding. He had previously cancelled some of his concerts this weekends due to a 'diary clash' pic.twitter.com/v24TXiuQ3E— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) 19 мая 2018 г.
Amal wearing @StellaMcCartney #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/MgFRooHy9k— ⵄⴰⵢⵛⴰ- عٓائشة (@IamAyyo94) 19 мая 2018 г.
David and Victoria Beckham #class #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/6ylMXKFgdz— theFALSE🇳🇬 (@onabujaay) 19 мая 2018 г.
the only royals i care about 😍😍 #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/owIzuqJGMb— rosa (@SEAVERYSHUGS) 19 мая 2018 г.
.@oprah at the wedding. Loving the hat! #Oprah 💍💒 #Royalwedding pic.twitter.com/OG5dbkapYf— Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) 19 мая 2018 г.
HE has arrived 😍😍😍 @idriselba and fiancé Sabrina looking 👌👌 at the #RoyalWedding 💘 pic.twitter.com/PRDKQqpkWc— Missguided (@Missguided) 19 мая 2018 г.
Sofia Wellesley, with husband James Blunt, looking pretty in a floral frock and lovely earrings #RoyalWedding (Chris Radburn — WPA Pool/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/5Nbey1Sq0H— Ella Kay (@courtjeweller) 19 мая 2018 г.
Elton John and David Furnish chat with David and Victoria Beckham inside St George's Chapel, with the #RoyalWedding just over an hour away.— ITV News (@itvnews) 19 мая 2018 г.
Read more about the celebrities attending and what to expect during the ceremony: https://t.co/QsV19UBoio pic.twitter.com/WQyytr7n2V
The actress Priyanka Chopra has also joined the ceremony…
Looking spectacular @priyankachopra! #RoyalWedding https://t.co/oyLYEha5KR pic.twitter.com/AueN1arp7U— Good Morning America (@GMA) 19 мая 2018 г.
The gorgeous @priyankachopra has arrived #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/pqpSpY6MSu— anita rani (@itsanitarani) 19 мая 2018 г.
Absolutely Stunning! #RoyalWedding #PCinLondon @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/2aDPD3IYrw— Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) 19 мая 2018 г.
…as well as renowned tennis player Serena Williams…
.@serenawilliams at the wedding. 💍💒 #Royalwedding pic.twitter.com/2ZmQof6U5C— Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) 19 мая 2018 г.
another QUEEN 😍😍😍 Serena Williams at the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/jMheXsvoj4— Janet (@janetsalsa_) 19 мая 2018 г.
…and "The Late Late Show's" host James Corden…
James! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WczYNIwcVr— Erin Fulbright (@PR_CreoleDame) 19 мая 2018 г.
…members of the cast of Suits have also arrived at the wedding:
It’s the Suits crowd! Mike, Lewis, Jessica and I think the guy who plays Megan’s character’s Dad! Excited. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Wt0rcltvuI— Debzlou (@Debzlou) 19 мая 2018 г.
OH MY GOD WOWOW COUPLE OF THE YEAR HELLO #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/FOheAGMO0W— 𝓈𝒶𝓇𝒶𝒽 (@duastroiian) 19 мая 2018 г.
And her Suits family! ❤️ #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/I4jCfG4uuM— Chess (@Stupidbrio) 19 мая 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)