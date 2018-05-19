A-List Celebs Bringing Glamor to Royal Wedding in Windsor (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Some of the most famous people in the world are gathering at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle to witness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be joined in holy matrimony.

Celebrities such as Sir Elton John, actor George Clooney and his stunning wife Amal, wearing a Stella McCartney-designed mustard-yellow dress and a matching hat; media mogul Oprah Winfrey, football icon David Beckham and his classy spouse Victoria, sporting her own navy blue designs; movie star Idris Elba and singer James Blunt are among the celebrity guests descending on Windsor Castle for the royal wedding.

Sir Elton John has arrived at the #RoyalWedding. He had previously cancelled some of his concerts this weekends due to a 'diary clash' pic.twitter.com/v24TXiuQ3E — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) 19 мая 2018 г.

Sofia Wellesley, with husband James Blunt, looking pretty in a floral frock and lovely earrings #RoyalWedding (Chris Radburn — WPA Pool/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/5Nbey1Sq0H — Ella Kay (@courtjeweller) 19 мая 2018 г.

Elton John and David Furnish chat with David and Victoria Beckham inside St George's Chapel, with the #RoyalWedding just over an hour away.



The actress Priyanka Chopra has also joined the ceremony…

The actress Priyanka Chopra has also joined the ceremony…

…as well as renowned tennis player Serena Williams…

…and "The Late Late Show's" host James Corden…

…members of the cast of Suits have also arrived at the wedding:

It’s the Suits crowd! Mike, Lewis, Jessica and I think the guy who plays Megan’s character’s Dad! Excited. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Wt0rcltvuI — Debzlou (@Debzlou) 19 мая 2018 г.