Paris Talks: OPCW May Be Granted Power to Assign Blame for Chemical Attacks

A corresponding proposal was earlier made by France, which, according to a French diplomat is needed amid a growing number of incidents with nerve agents.

Possible return to a globally recognized system to assign blame for chemical attacks to those who have committed them was discussed on Friday during a conference in Paris, which gathered some 33 countries.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the states that have expressed their readiness to share information about those involved in the use of chemical weapons.

"We regret that no measure has so far been adopted by key international bodies to hold to account the perpetrators involved in chemical attacks," a final statement from 33 nations said.

Earlier, France proposed to establish a new mechanism involving the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that will give the chemical weapons watchdog a mandate for identifying perpetrators behind chemical attacks, according to Reuters.

Currently, the organization only deals with determining whether such an attack has occurred, but does not determine who was responsible for it.

French representatives argued that the need for such a mechanism is especially evident amid an increasing number of incidents with nerve agents.