Conservative MP Calls for Mogg to Replace Theresa May as UK PM After Brexit

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has faced opposition from hardline Brexiteers in her government and beyond throughout Brexit negotiations with Brussels, with some questioning her ability to lead Britain in its withdrawal from the European Union (EU).

Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski, who represents the Shrewsbury and Atcham constituency in the House of Commons, said on Friday that fellow Conservative Party MP Jacob Rees-Mogg should replace Theresa May as the Prime Minister of the UK.

In an opinion piece published in Westmonster on May 18, MP Kawczynski wrote, “There is only one person to succeed Theresa May as party leader and as Prime Minister – and that man is Jacob Rees-Mogg.”

He proceeded to say that Mogg is best-suited to lead the UK post-Brexit, and insisted he can “take the fight to the Labour Party,” which performed significantly better than the Tories in England’s local council elections earlier this month.

“It is essential that, once the Brexit process has been completed, the Conservative Party must be led with someone who has a clear, concise view of what a post Brexit Britain should look like, has the support of both MPs and party members and has the skills necessary to take the fight to the Labour Party,” Kawczynski’s article reads.

He went on to claim that “no other politician has the grassroots support that he does”, and continued to praise Mogg throughout the rest of his article.

PM May’s customs union proposal to solve the dispute over the UK’s trade relationship with the bloc post-Brexit has drawn heavy criticism from dozens of Tory MPs, in addition to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and countless other British politicians.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was perhaps the most vocal critical of May’s customs union proposal, slamming it as “cretinous” and casted doubt over the PM’s commitment to withdrawing the UK from the EU.

