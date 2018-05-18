Register
15:07 GMT +318 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    British Conservative Party Member of Parliament (MP) and Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives to speak to the media on Embankment Pier without boarding a fishing boat that went on to take part in a protest stunt with fish being thrown off it into the River Thames outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 21, 2018

    Conservative MP Calls for Mogg to Replace Theresa May as UK PM After Brexit

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has faced opposition from hardline Brexiteers in her government and beyond throughout Brexit negotiations with Brussels, with some questioning her ability to lead Britain in its withdrawal from the European Union (EU).

    Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski, who represents the Shrewsbury and Atcham constituency in the House of Commons, said on Friday that fellow Conservative Party MP Jacob Rees-Mogg should replace Theresa May as the Prime Minister of the UK.

    READ MORE: EU Negotiator Laments 'Little Progress' on Brexit, May Struggles With Trade Plan

    In an opinion piece published in Westmonster on May 18, MP Kawczynski wrote, “There is only one person to succeed Theresa May as party leader and as Prime Minister – and that man is Jacob Rees-Mogg.”

    He proceeded to say that Mogg is best-suited to lead the UK post-Brexit, and insisted he can “take the fight to the Labour Party,” which performed significantly better than the Tories in England’s local council elections earlier this month.

    “It is essential that, once the Brexit process has been completed, the Conservative Party must be led with someone who has a clear, concise view of what a post Brexit Britain should look like, has the support of both MPs and party members and has the skills necessary to take the fight to the Labour Party,” Kawczynski’s article reads.

    He went on to claim that “no other politician has the grassroots support that he does”, and continued to praise Mogg throughout the rest of his article.

    British Conservative Party Member of Parliament (MP) and Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives to speak to the media on Embankment Pier without boarding a fishing boat that went on to take part in a protest stunt with fish being thrown off it into the River Thames outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 21, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Rees-Mogg Blasts May's EU Customs Plan as 'Cretinous'
    PM May’s customs union proposal to solve the dispute over the UK’s trade relationship with the bloc post-Brexit has drawn heavy criticism from dozens of Tory MPs, in addition to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and countless other British politicians.

    Jacob Rees-Mogg was perhaps the most vocal critical of May’s customs union proposal, slamming it as “cretinous” and casted doubt over the PM’s commitment to withdrawing the UK from the EU.

    READ MORE: Hard Brexit Tory MPs Issue "Non-Threat" to PM as She Prepares Cabinet Showdown

    Related:

    Scottish Rejection of Brexit Bill Ploy For 2nd Independence Vote – Official
    UK May Miss Deadline to Ensure Post-Brexit Nuclear Industry Safeguards - Reports
    Take Two: Another UK Gov't White Paper Promises Precise Brexit Explanations
    EU Negotiator Laments 'Little Progress' on Brexit, May Struggles With Trade Plan
    Tags:
    customs union, negotiations, UK Government, Conservative Party, European Union, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Daniel Kawczynski, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse