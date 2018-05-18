French Police Prevent Attack, Arrest Egyptian Suspect - Interior Minister

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told BFM television that authorities had arrested two men of Egyptian origin who were "preparing to commit an attack with explosives or ricin," adding that they had tutorials on how to make explosives and poison using ricin.
"We were able to detect them, detect this attack plan and were able to arrest them," the French minister stated, describing the perpetrators as brothers.
The New York Times newspaper reported that, citing a judicial official, the young man, identified as Mohamed M., was arrested a week ago and handed preliminary terrorism charges. Another man was arrested with him, but was later released by the police.
The announcement follows an attack last Saturday when a young man began to stab people, screaming "Allahu Akbar" in the center of Paris, leaving 1 dead and four injured.
According to French media, a string of jihadist attacks has killed over 245 people in France over the past three years.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia
