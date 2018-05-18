Sergei Skripal Released From Hospital After Poisoning - NHS England

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, poisoned in the United Kingdom, was discharged from a hospital in Salisbury, the National Health Service England said Friday.

"Sergei Skripal has been discharged from Salisbury District Hospital. Mr. Skripal and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, were admitted to the hospital along with DS Nick Bailey after having been exposed to a nerve agent on 4 March 2018. All three have now been discharged," the statement read.

Yulia Skripal, for her part, was released from the hospital on April 11 after recovering and regaining the ability to speak in late March.

"It is fantastic news that Sergei Skripal is well enough to leave Salisbury District Hospital," hospital's Chief Executive Cara Charles-Barks said.

The Salisbury District Hospital said it will not disclose the details of the Skripals’ treatment.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal have reportedly been taken to an undisclosed location for their safety.

READ MORE: Ex-Spy Sergei Skripal Recovering, Not in Critical Condition — Hospital

© AP Photo / Frank Augstein Ex-Spy Skripal Secretly Visited Estonia in 2016 to Meet With Local Intelligence - Reports

The Skripals were found unresponsive on a park bench on March 4, 2018, after the two were exposed to the A-234 nerve agent in Salisbury, UK.

Following the attack, UK Prime Minister Theresa May stated that she would be expelling 23 Russian diplomats, and accused Russia of the incident. Several countries have since followed the UK and expelled Russian diplomats as a sign of "solidarity."

Russia has repeatedly denied the UK's accusations, noting that London has not provided sufficient evidence to prove their claims.