Register
12:57 GMT +318 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman

    President Zeman is a 'Counterbalance to MSM Brainwashing' – Czech Politician

    © AP Photo / Petr David Josek
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Many politicians in the Czech Republic don’t like what they hear President Milos Zeman saying on foreign policy issues.

    Earlier, the Senate’s committee on international affairs, defense and security said that Milos Zeman had misled the public when he said that а Novichok A-234 nerve agent had allegedly been produced in the country.

    During their closed-door meeting last week, the members of the lower house of the parliament’s foreign affairs committee concluded that Novichok has never been produced or stored in the Czech Republic.

    Czech President Milos Zeman
    © AP Photo / Sergei Chuzavkov
    Over Third of Czech Citizens to Support Incumbent President Zeman at 2018 Vote
    In an interview with Sputnik, a former Communist MP and member of the parliament’s defense committee Stanislav Mackovik said that it is the president’s job to alert people to attempts to manipulate public opinion.

    “The President did nothing to undermine the country’s security.  All he did was to doubt the veracity of those who like to manipulate and hide the truth. Milos Zeman says many provocative things and by doing so has become a sort of a counterbalance to the brainwashing being done by mainstream media and our local right-wingers,” Mackovik said.

    He added that just like MPs are not to be told what to say and where to go, they are not supposed to lecture the president about the things he says.

    “It is up to the voters to decide who should hold top political positions or cite classified documents. President Zeman has the mandate of the majority of our people. He enjoys a degree of popular support many other political parties do not have, so their representatives are trying to criticize him,”

    “The right-wing parties’ actions are destructive, especially when it comes to foreign policy and economics, always listening hard to what the EU and the White House are telling them.”

    When asked whether this criticism of Zeman was an attempt to prevent him from speaking out on foreign policy issues, Stanislav Mackovik said that it most certainly was.

    “They see him as a hindrance because he doesn’t go to watch NATO war games in the Baltic. Many of his critics have yet to realize that it wasn’t NATO that won the Second World War. This is an apparent attempt by all sorts of Russophobes not to let him speak about foreign policy,” he added.

    “It’s little wonder that so many right-wing politicians are heaping praise on Sudetenland Germans while, at the same time, denying the Red Army’s role in defeating Nazism. These very politicians are pouring scorn on the Communist Party which criticizes the country’s foreign policy and of its participation in NATO’s events,” Stanislav Mackovik emphasized.

    READ MORE: Czech Republic Never Produced or Stored "Novichok" — Government

    In a televised interview earlier this month, Milos Zeman said that the substance, identified as А-234 and linked by UK experts to the Novichok group of nerve agents allegedly used to poison a former Russian intelligence officer and his daughter in the UK, may have been produced or stored in the Czech Republic.

    Prime Minster Andrej Babis and the country’s intelligence dismissed the fact that the toxin had ever been produced or stored in the Czech Republic and said that the president’s statement had been “misunderstood.”

    Related:

    Putin Congratulates Zeman on Reelection as Czech President
    UK Considers Russia Behind Skripal Poisoning, Despite Zeman's Statements – FO
    Tags:
    Novichok, mainstream media, foreign policy statements, MPs, Czech parliament, NATO, Stanislav Mackovik, Milos Zeman, Czech Republik
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse