Ecuador President Orders to Scrap Extra Security at London Embassy

"Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno Garces has ordered to remove immediately all kinds of additional security at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, UK," the communications office said on Facebook.
The security at the diplomatic mission will be similar to that of Ecuador's others diplomatic missions around the world, the statement added.
Recently, The Guardian newspaper reported, citing at least $5 million was put into a secret intelligence operation, dubbed "Operation Guest," and employing undercover agents to monitor Assange's visitors.
Earlier, the Ecuadorian government cut Assange’s phone and Internet contact with the outside world and barred his friends and supporters from visiting him.
