Arrest of Russian Journalist in Ukraine Contravenes European Values - Simonyan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decision of a Ukrainian court to arrest RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky for 60 days has nothing in common with the European values, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency and RT broadcaster, said Thursday.

"The fact that Kirill has been arrested is not new for us. Ukrainian authorities gave us to understand that Vyshinsky had been taken hostage… I ask everyone, I call on everyone… who understands that the arrest of the journalist has nothing to do with bilateral Russian-Ukrainian ties, or with European values, or with attempts to have any dialogue, or with anything civilized… I call on everyone, who agrees with my position to come tomorrow to the Ukrainian embassy in order to show them everything we think about them," Simonyan told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The editor-in-chief added that the Russian journalists would continue their efforts to contribute to the release of Vyshinsky.

UN OHCHR Says Examining Detention of RIA Novosti Ukraine Journalist in Kiev

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. Vyshinsky was detained on charges of treason. The SBU accuses Vyshinsky of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in Ukraine's southeast. Earlier in the day, a court in the Ukrainian city of Kherson ruled to arrest Vyshinsky.

Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev has demanded that the Ukrainian authorities free Vyshinsky immediately and end persecution of the media. Simonyan stated earlier that she thought what was happening in Ukraine was Kiev’s "revenge" for the recently opened Crimean Bridge. She further noted that RIA Novosti Ukraine was not legally linked to Rossiya Segodnya, but was its media partner.

Russia's International News Agency Rossiya Segodnya has launched a Twitter hashtag #TruthNotTreason in support of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, arrested in Ukraine.