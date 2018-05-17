Arrest of RIA Novosti Ukraine Reporter Sets Dangerous Precedent - Rights Group

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The detention of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky in Kiev creates a dangerous precedent of infringement of the international media's independence, which cannot go unheeded, Mona Abdulhady, the head of the Egyptian Journalistic Freedoms Observatory, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"This situation sets a dangerous precedent in relation to international [media] agencies. This should not be ignored. An international investigation into the incident should be launched to bring to justice those, who broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine and those, who gave this order, even if the prime minister or the president were involved [in the case]," Abdulhady said.

She explained that the reason for repeated attacks against the Russian media worldwide was the attempts to provide a different coverage of world events which contradicted the policy of global media giants aiming to deliver a one-sided interpretation of all international events.

Another Egyptian journalist Ahmed Abdel Dahab argued that the situation with Vyshinsky's detention illustrated the policy of double standards pursued by some countries, in particular, Ukraine and the United States, which respected freedom of speech in name only.

"The United States always interferes in the affairs of other countries on the pretext of protection of freedom, for example, freedom of opinion. But when a case of abuse of power against the Russian media was recorder, it did nothing. Washington confined itself to comments but only in the interest of Ukraine," the journalist underlined.

He also echoed Abdulhady's calls for an international investigation into the detention of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal for the safety of journalists around the world.

"Russia should appeal to the United Nations and the UN Security Council to investigate the matter with the arrest of journalist Kirill Vyshinsky and the attack on the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine. This incident should be reclassified from 'actions to ensure security' to an international process on protecting human freedoms and freedom of expression," he indicated.

Earlier in the day, a court in the Ukrainian city of Kherson ruled to arrest Vyshinsky, whom Kiev accuses of treason and supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), for 60 days without bail.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. On the same day, Vyshinsky was detained for what Kiev considered as treason.

International Information Agency Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev has demanded that the Ukrainian authorities free Vyshinsky immediately and end the persecution of media. Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya Information Agency and RT broadcaster stated that she thought what was happening in Ukraine was Kiev’s "revenge" for the recently opened Crimea Bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia would take reciprocal measures in response to Kiev's actions, but needed more detailed information. Peskov also said the Kremlin strongly condemned use of force against the Russian media in Ukraine and expected a harsh reaction to the Kiev’s hostile actions on the part of international organizations.

Russia's International News Agency Rossiya Segodnya has launched a Twitter hashtag #TruthNotTreason in support of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, arrested in Ukraine.