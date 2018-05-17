RIA Novosti Ukraine Head Vyshinsky Arrested for Two Months - Lawyer

A court in Ukraine's city of Kherson has arrested head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal Kirill Vyshinsky for 60 days without bond.

"A detention for 60 days without bail," Vyshinsky's lawyer Andriy Domansky said, adding that the defense would appeal the ruling.

Amid the court hearing, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich demanded the immediate release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky.

"Once again, in Ukraine pressure is being exerted on journalists who try to work honestly… Judging by the accusations of the SBU, [Vyshinsky has been detained] over fulfilling his journalistic duties, over truth about the events in the country. Such actions were condemned by OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir. We demand the immediate release of Kirill Vyshinsky," Lukashevich said at an OSCE meeting.

Speaking at the court hearing earlier this day, Vyshinsky said that all actions of the Ukrainian authorities in his respect had been "planned in advance."

Earlier in the day, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik and RT broadcaster, made a call for participation in an upcoming rally in support of Kirill Vyshinsky.

The two-hour rally, which has already been authorized by Moscow authorities, is expected to start at 2 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) on Friday near the Ukrainian embassy.

On Wednesday, Human Rights Watch Europe and Central Asia Division Deputy Director Rachel Denber urged the Ukrainian authorities to immediately clarify evidence to substantiate the criminal accusations against Vyshinsky. For his part, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir urged Kiev to refrain from imposing "unnecessary limitations" on foreign journalists that impact the free flow of information and press freedom.

Head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal Kirill Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on Tuesday. On the same day, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev.

Russia's International News Agency Rossiya Segodnya has launched a Twitter hashtag #TruthNotTreason in support of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, arrested in Ukraine.