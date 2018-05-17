UK Government Using Tax Errors as Excuse to Deport Migrants – Rights Group

A minimum of 1,000 migrants in the UK are facing deportation for “simple mistakes” such as errors in their annual tax returns, Quart reported today, citing the Highly Skilled Migrants support group.
READ MORE: Use of Force Against Immigrants at UK Facility Doubled in 2017 – Watchdog
According to Highly Skilled Migrants, those who have been denied settled status and are facing deportation include the likes of doctors, scientists and engineers.
When she applied for indefinite leave to remain in the UK, the Home Office denied her application due to a mistake in her 2010 annual tax return leading to her paying the wrong amount of tax. Despite Ms. Mohite realizing her mistake and paying the tax she owed long before submitting her application to the Home Office, she was still rejected.
“Your actions in declaring different amounts of income to HMRC and UKVI lead to the conclusion that in light of your character and conduct it would be undesirable to allow you to remain in the United Kingdom,” the Home Office’s rejection letter reads.
The Highly Skilled Migrants group has accused the British government of using this as a ploy to deport migrants, and has campaigned against other elements of the Home Office’s immigration policy, especially concerning deportations.
READ MORE: UN Rapporteur: 'Hostile Environment’ Rooted in UK Immigration Policies
All comments
Show new comments (0)