UK Government Using Tax Errors as Excuse to Deport Migrants – Rights Group

The UK government, particularly the Home Office, has been at the receiving end of criticism over the “hostile environment” it created, especially with regards to the Windrush generation and the setting of deportation targets for immigration officers – a scandal which ultimately led to Amber Rudd’s resignation on April 29.

A minimum of 1,000 migrants in the UK are facing deportation for “simple mistakes” such as errors in their annual tax returns, Quart reported today, citing the Highly Skilled Migrants support group.

According to Highly Skilled Migrants, those who have been denied settled status and are facing deportation include the likes of doctors, scientists and engineers.

33-year-old Nisha Mohite is one migrant who lost her home, job and legal right to remain in Britain due to a mistake in her tax return form. She has lived in the UK for ten years, initially completing her studies before proceeding to work in the pharmaceutical industry, according to Quartz.

When she applied for indefinite leave to remain in the UK, the Home Office denied her application due to a mistake in her 2010 annual tax return leading to her paying the wrong amount of tax. Despite Ms. Mohite realizing her mistake and paying the tax she owed long before submitting her application to the Home Office, she was still rejected.

“Your actions in declaring different amounts of income to HMRC and UKVI lead to the conclusion that in light of your character and conduct it would be undesirable to allow you to remain in the United Kingdom,” the Home Office’s rejection letter reads.

Due to this rejection, she lost her right to work and remain in Britain, and was unable to pay her rent.

The Highly Skilled Migrants group has accused the British government of using this as a ploy to deport migrants, and has campaigned against other elements of the Home Office’s immigration policy, especially concerning deportations.

