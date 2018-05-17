Total of 70% of Germans Believe US Drifting Away From Europe – Poll

According to the Allensbach-poll, prepared for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, 54 percent of Germans said that the United States was negatively influencing the current global situation, whereas only 9 percent believed that the country played a positive role on the world stage.
READ MORE: Why the US-European Defense Umbrella is on the Brink of Folding Up
More than 70 percent of respondents thought that Europe would be unable to achieve anything in negotiations with US President Donald Trump. At the same time, 16 percent of respondents believed that the European Union could make a slight impact on the US policy.
EU-US relations have been deteriorating since Trump took office due to a number of issues, including Washington’s switch to protectionism as well as the US president’s decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more widely known as Iran nuclear deal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)