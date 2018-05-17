Total of 70% of Germans Believe US Drifting Away From Europe – Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A total of 70 percent of German citizens believe that the United States is becoming more detached from its relationship with Europe, while only 14 percent feel the opposite, a fresh poll showed on Thursday.

According to the Allensbach-poll, prepared for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, 54 percent of Germans said that the United States was negatively influencing the current global situation, whereas only 9 percent believed that the country played a positive role on the world stage.

More than 70 percent of respondents thought that Europe would be unable to achieve anything in negotiations with US President Donald Trump. At the same time, 16 percent of respondents believed that the European Union could make a slight impact on the US policy.

Over half of Germans regarded the policies of both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as threats to the European Union. Individually, more than 30 percent of respondents said Trump's policy threatened Europe, and only 9 percent thought the same of Putin's policy.

EU-US relations have been deteriorating since Trump took office due to a number of issues, including Washington’s switch to protectionism as well as the US president’s decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more widely known as Iran nuclear deal.